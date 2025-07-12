Afghanistan: Gardez residents struggle as local hospital remains closed

Kabul, July 12 (IANS) Residents of the Gardez city in Afghanistan have urged the Taliban administration to make the local hospital fully operational again after a major rise in infectious diseases, this summer.

They mentioned that, because of financial hardships, they are unable to seek care at private hospitals, and the Gardez 50-bed hospital has remained closed for several months.

“We want the infectious diseases hospital to reopen. Illnesses have increased these days, the weather is very hot, and issues like coughing and shortness of breath have become more common," Afghan media outlet Tolonews quoted Asadullah, a local resident from Paktia, as saying.

Mohammad Khan, another resident of Paktia, said: “People can’t even afford to pay for transport or buy medicine. Our request to the government is to reopen this hospital to assist the people and the poor.”

However, authorities in Paktia state that measures have been taken to restart the operations of the 50-bed infectious diseases hospital.

“The contract for the infectious diseases hospital, which was previously awarded to a donor, has ended. We are working to award a new contract to another donor in the future so the hospital can provide services for infectious diseases to the people of Paktia,” Inamullah Salahuddin, said the Deputy Governor of Paktia,

The US decision to cut off aid to Afghanistan has also affected the healthcare sector. The administrative deputy of the Ministry of Public Health, during a recent visit to Paktia province, highlighted the significance of delivering healthcare services across the nation.

Residents of Gardez continue to raise concerns over increasing health problems, particularly during the summers, which has made the spread of infectious illnesses worse. They point out that the high cost of private medical care is unaffordable for many, making the continued closure of the state hospital a serious concern for those with limited means.

--IANS

int/bpd/as