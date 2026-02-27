Afghan forces kill 55 Pakistani soldiers, seize bases in retaliatory strikes along border

Kabul, Feb 27 (IANS) Afghan forces launched retaliatory strikes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing at least 55 Pakistani soldiers and capturing two bases along with 19 posts, the Afghan Ministry of National Defence confirmed on Friday.

The counter-attacks come amid escalating tensions along the border region.

According to the Ministry, the attacks took place on Thursday night in response to Pakistan’s strikes on Afghan territory, which killed women and children. The retaliatory operation by Afghan forces targeted posts of Pakistani military forces in the east and southeast directions, across the Durand Line.

During these operations, the Ministry said, the Afghan forces destroyed two Pakistani military bases and 19 posts, forcing soldiers to flee from four additional posts. It added that over the course of the four-hour battle, 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, several others were captured alive, and many others managed to escape.

“In these operations, dozens of light and heavy weapons, ammunition, and military supplies were seized by Afghan forces. Additionally, an enemy tank was destroyed, and a large military transport vehicle was captured,” the Ministry stated.

Additionally, it said, 8 Afghan soldiers were killed, and 11 others were injured during the operation.

The Ministry also mentioned that 13 Afghan civilian citizens, including women and children, were injured in a missile attack by Pakistani forces on a refugee camp in the Afghan province of Nangarhar.

The Taliban recently slammed Pakistan for its airstrikes on Afghanistan, terming it a "shameful act" and warning of a military response to it, adding that Islamabad targeted civilians instead of militants.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "Naturally, it would be a military response, but its details are confidential, and I cannot explain further. Pakistan must receive a response for its shameful act."

Earlier on February 22, Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defence accused the Pakistani military regime of carrying out deadly airstrikes in various residential areas of the Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, resulting in the death of several civilians. Islamabad has claimed that it was targeting militant groups that were carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

Mujahid said a family of 22 people was hit in Nangarhar, with 17 killed and five injured. He said one child was injured after a school was hit and several buildings were damaged.

He said, "There were no armed individuals there. Only civilians were injured and killed, and civilian areas were targeted."

Mujahid rejected Pakistan’s claims that Afghan territory is being used for attacks against neighbouring countries. "Unfortunately, whenever attacks occur inside Pakistan, they immediately attribute them to Afghanistan without evidence and accuse us. We reject this. Afghan soil is not allowed to be used against anyone,” he told Al Arabiya English.

--IANS

scor/rs