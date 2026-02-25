Accept Medal of the Knesset with humility: PM Modi​

Tel Aviv, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he accepts the Medal of the Knesset with utmost humility and gratitude.​

Israel's Parliament, the Knesset, conferred the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' on PM Modi, making him the first-ever recipient of this prestigious award. ​

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana presented the medal to PM Modi immediately after his address to the lawmakers in Jerusalem. ​

“This honour is not a tribute to an individual, but to the enduring friendship between India and Israel,” PM Modi wrote on X.​

The Knesset citation highlighted PM Modi's role in deepening bilateral ties across defence, technology, agriculture, innovation, and economic cooperation. ​

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Medal of the Knesset,” said PM Modi. ​

The honour, described as the highest recognition bestowed by the Knesset, acknowledges PM Modi's exceptional personal leadership in significantly strengthening and elevating the strategic partnership between India and Israel. ​

“I accept it with humility and gratitude,” PM Modi informed on X.​

The Prime Minister also said that Israel’s highest award reflects the shared values that guide our two nations.​

The award comes at a time when PM Modi is on a visit to Israel, where he delivered a historic speech to the Knesset, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, receiving a standing ovation from members. ​

In his remarks, he expressed gratitude for the honour, calling it a recognition of the enduring friendship between the two democracies. ​

This distinction adds to PM Modi's rare global stature, as he remains one of the few leaders honoured at the highest level by both Israel and Palestine.

