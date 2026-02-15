11 killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza: Civil defence

Gaza, Feb 15 (IANS) Gaza's Civil Defence agency said on Sunday that at least 11 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the enclave, revising an earlier toll of nine.

Read More

Civil Defence Spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said Israeli aircraft carried out strikes from dawn to midday in several areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

One person was killed and several others wounded when a drone struck a group in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood west of Gaza City, he added.

Local sources identified the deceased man as Sami al-Dahdouh, a member of the Islamic Jihad movement. The group did not immediately comment.

Basal said three people were seriously wounded in a separate drone strike west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Earlier, 10 people were killed in two airstrikes that hit a tent sheltering displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north and a gathering in Khan Younis in the south, he added.

Residents said Israeli forces also demolished homes near the Sheikh Zayed area north of Jabalia, accompanied by artillery fire and gunfire.

Artillery shelling was also reported in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on Sunday's strikes.

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said troops had identified "several armed terrorists" emerging from underground infrastructure in northern Gaza and struck them, killing two and possibly others.

The military said the incident constituted a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire.

Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem accused Israel of committing "massacres" in a "serious breach" of the truce.

Since the ceasefire took effect, 601 Palestinians have been killed and 1,607 wounded, according to Gaza health authorities, who put the overall death toll since October 7, 2023, at 72,061, with 171,715 wounded.

Despite a U.S.-brokered truce that entered its second phase last month, violence has continued in the Palestinian territory, with Israel and Hamas trading accusations of violating the agreement.

Media restrictions and limited access to Gaza have prevented international news organisations from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.

--IANS

int/khz