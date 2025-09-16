1 killed, 3 injured in motorbikes mishap in Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 16 (IANS) One person was killed and three others injured, with one in critical condition, as two motorbikes collided with each other in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, police said on Tuesday.

The mishap took place due to reckless driving in Kasham district on Monday evening, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar said.

More than 100 commuters have been killed due to road mishaps elsewhere in Afghanistan over the past month. Thousands of people lose their lives in road accidents in Afghanistan each year due to reckless driving on congested roads, poor conditions of roads, lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways, overloading and overspeeding.

On September 14, at least six passengers were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger car and a truck in Afghanistan's Faryab province.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Khwaja Sabz Posh district, where the vehicles rammed into each other, killing six commuters on the car instantly and wounding four others.

Among the victims were women and children, and all the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At least three travellers were killed and two more injured as a car turned turtle in Afghanistan's Samangan province, said a news statement of the provincial police office on September 13.

Blaming reckless driving for the deadly accident, the news statement added that the mishap took place in Dara-e-Sufi Payan area on September 12, and the injured passengers had been taken to the nearby health centre.

On September 9, three motorbikes collided with each other in the western Afghanistan Badghis province, killing one on the spot and injuring five others, provincial police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi said.

The deadly mishap took place in the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw due to the carelessness of the motorists, the official said, adding all five injured people, some in critical conditions, have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

On September 8, 17 commuters lost their lives and two others were injured as their cars were involved in accidents in the northern Badakhshan and eastern Ghazni provinces, respectively.

--IANS

int/akl/sd