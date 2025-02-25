WB: Dilip Ghosh accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of 'Bribing' doctors with salary hike

East Midnapore: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "bribing" doctors through a salary hike, claiming that the move was aimed at stopping their agitation.

He further alleged that the state's health administration has been a "failure" since the CPI(M) era and that the TMC government would not be able to revive it.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "The chief minister has bribed the doctors. The salaries should have been increased earlier... She gave incentives so that they would not continue the agitation... The entire (health) administration has been a failure since CPI(M), and they (TMC) won't be able to revive it..."

On Monday, the West Bengal CM announced the salary hike after holding a meeting at Dhanadhanya Auditorium, which was attended by the principals of medical colleges, district health officials, and other doctors.

This announcement comes six months after the rape and murder case at the city's RG Kar Hospital, which had triggered nationwide outrage.

Speaking at the Chikitsar Arek Naam Seva program on Tuesday, the West Bengal Chief Minister paid tribute to the victim of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered on August 9, 2024.

She also urged male doctors to protect their female counterparts, underlining the importance of teamwork at the grassroots level.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I have walked on the streets after this incident, and the state government has passed Aparajita Bill. We want proper punishment for the culprits. So that such incidents are not repeated I give the responsibility to my brothers. You protect our sisters. Today men and women are practising together and they are at the grassroot level."

"I kept the Health Ministry with me since it is very vast, and its development is not possible for a state minister. Today, there are a lot of fake medicines and fake propaganda through social media. In government hospitals facilities have been started to provide treatment free of cost. We emphasised expanding the gates of the hospital and to provide night shelters," Banerjee added.

The Chief Minister announced that the stipend for interns, house staff, and postgraduate trainees has been increased by 10,000 rupees each. She announced an increase in the salaries of senior resident doctors across all levels by Rs 15,000. As a result, Diploma-holding senior resident doctors will now receive Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 65,000, while Postgraduate senior resident doctors will get Rs 85,000 instead of Rs 70,000.

Additionally, Postdoctorate senior doctors, who currently earn Rs 75,000, will now receive Rs 1 lakh. (ANI)