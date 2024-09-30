RG Kar rape-murder case: W Bengal court sends accused Abhijit Mondol, Sandip Ghosh to judicial custody

Sealdah (WB): The Sealdah Court on Monday sent Tala Police Station ex-officer incharge Abhijit Mondol and RG Kar Medical College and Hospital former principal Sandip Ghosh to judicial custody till October 4 in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the Kolkata-based institution.

Both the accused were produced virtually from the presidency jail.

Last week, both Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, were transferred to the Presidency Jail from the Sealdah Court.

On September 19, West Bengal Medical Council cancelled the medical practitioner registration of Sandip Ghosh.

Ghosh was arrested in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case as well in connection with financial irregularities related to the college.

Mondal and Ghosh were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the rape and murder of the woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh on September 2.

On September 10, a CBI court remanded Ghosh and three others to judicial custody in connection with financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CBI's investigation into these matters followed a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered a probe into allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement at the institution.

Abhijit Mondal, was suspended by the Kolkata Police on September 18 after his arrest by the CBI on September 14.

A woman trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

—ANI