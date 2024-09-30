Illegal Bangladeshi infiltration has become a national problem: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advocated for a national-level National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that the illegal Bangladeshi infiltration issue has now become a national issue.

"The illegal Bangladeshi infiltration has now become a national problem; it is not only the problem of Assam. There should be a detailed discussion in the parliament on the matter of national-level NRC," CM Sarma told reporters here.

He further said that Assam wants an error-free NRC.

"We want an error-free NRC in Assam. We should give the facility to conduct 20 percent re-verification. Like this, the NRC should happen in Jharkhand and other states also, because the foreigners can go to other states through Assam and West Bengal, and they can again come back to Assam by getting an Aadhaar card. Now this is a national problem; it is not only the problem of Assam," CM Sarma said.

He also referred to the issue of the Bangladeshi nationals being held on a daily basis while infiltrating into India.

"Every day we are apprehending Bangladeshis in the bordering areas. They will go to other states of the country and will stay 21 days, and they will prepare an Aadhaar card so that they can come back to Assam. There should be a detailed discussion in the parliament on the matter of national level NRC," CM Sarma added.

He also said that he has been highlighting the issue of infiltration of foreigners into India on his social media platform.

"I am posting regularly on Twitter (now X) about the entry of foreigners so that it can make a debate at the national level. The issue (NRC) of Assam is now in the Supreme Court, but the Jharkhand issue is in the Jharkhand High Court," CM Sarma added.

It is to be mentioned that earlier the authority of Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) had approached the Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive re-verification process of the NRC list, highlighting major irregularities in the process.

The Assam government has favoured 20 percent re-verification of the NRC list.

The final draft of NRC, published in August 2019 had excluded 19.06 lakh out of 3.3 crore applications.

—ANI