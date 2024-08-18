Kolkata rape and murder case: CBI begins psychological testing of main accused, say sources

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun the psychological testing of the main accused in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team. The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked nationwide outrage, drawing responses from various sectors.

West Bengal Congress workers held a rally against the incident, while members of the LGBTQIA+ community staged a protest on Saturday, demanding justice for the victim.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/kolkata-doctor-murder-rape:-doctors-continue-protest-at-rg-kar-medical-college-and-hospital

Junior doctors and medical students held protests at Mangalagiri AIIMS Hospital and Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College. West Bengal Congress workers also rallied against the incident, while ABVP workers protested against the TMC government of West Bengal.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President Asokan said on Saturday that the time is ripe for PM Narendra Modi's intervention into the rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, adding that they will be writing to the Prime Minister.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/bjp-should-not-do-politics-over-kolkata-doctor-rape-murder:-akhilesh-yadav

On August 14, a mob of between 5,000 and 7,000 people, including several individuals, invaded RG Kar Hospital, attacked protesting doctors and medical students, and attempted to ransack the premises, forcing security officials to disperse the crowd.

On August 16, Kolkata police said they had arrested 19 miscreants allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, triggering nationwide protests by doctors and medical professionals.

—ANI