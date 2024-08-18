Kolkata doctor murder-rape: Doctors continue protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The vandalization of the protest site by a mob has escalated tensions, leading the Kolkata Police to impose Section 163 around the hospital for seven days, effective from August 18, to maintain law and order amid ongoing protests.

Kolkata: The students and junior doctors continue to protest at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital over the murder and alleged sexual assault of their female colleague on August 9 in the West Bengal city of Kolkata.

The incident has sent shock waves across the country.

Doctors have held protests in many cities of the country like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.

The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the state police following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier, on August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

On August 14, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd.

Amid the ongoing protests, the Kolkata Police imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from August 18.

