150 Arrested in Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Act, Forces Deployed

Murshidabad: West Bengal Police have arrested a total of 150 individuals in connection with the recent violence in the Murshidabad district, which was sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas to maintain order, according to a statement by the police.

On Saturday, a special bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in three deaths so far.

Advocate Anish Mukherjee, representing West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, filed a PIL seeking deployment of central forces and an NIA probe. He said, "For several days now, we have been witnessing widespread violence throughout the state of West Bengal, particularly in the Murshidabad district."

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

Security was also heightened in Jangipur following violent protests that damaged public property. According to a police official, the demonstrations were in response to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, but the situation has now stabilised.

On Friday, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose directed the Mamata Banerjee-led State government to take strict action against the miscreants responsible for disturbances in several areas of the state, including Amtala, Suti, Dhuliyan, and other places in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas.

Similarly, a Muslim organisation in Siliguri protested against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. A protester urged the central government to repeal the Act. Earlier, Students from Aliah University on Friday staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Kolkata.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively.

It was passed in both Houses and later received the President's assent, after which it became a law. On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

While the Opposition has been protesting against the Waqf Act, the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which will run from April 20 to May 5. The initiative will tell the benefits of the Waqf Act to the Muslim community. (ANI)