Uttarakhand Govt Refutes Misleading UCC Rumours on Domicile Certificates

Dehradun: The home department of the Uttarakhand government put an end to rumours regarding some provisions of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), where it is being said that outsides would get the domicile certificate, saying that it was "wrong and misleading".

"It has come to notice that some people are spreading misleading and wrong information on social media and other means regarding some provisions of the UCC, such as outsiders will get the residence certificate (domicile) of the state by registering marriage under UCC in Uttarakhand. This is a wrong and misleading fact," the home department said.

The Uttarakhand government clarified that marriage registration has no links with the residence certificate given that there was no provision in the UCC to ensure domicile to any person based on marriage or other registration.

The Home Department warned of legal action under section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against those who indulge in the propagation of misleading information and spread of rumours regarding UCC.

The Home Department of the state has requested the general public to trust only the information received from official sources and avoid spreading any kind of rumours.

If anyone has any doubts or needs clarification regarding any provision related to UCC, they can contact the Home Department of the government of Uttarakhand through official channels.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday underscored the state's efforts to implement the UCC, highlighting its potential to curb violence in live-in relationships.

In the context of live-in relationships, the UCC seeks to provide a framework for registering and regulating these partnerships, which would help prevent violence and abuse.

"Those who have been living in live-in relationships will now have to inform the administration and their parents about it. Our effort is not to violate anyone's privacy. Our effort is to stop the violence that takes place during live-in relationships," posted Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office on X.

Uttarakhand became the first state to implement UCC. CM Dhami launched the UCC portal and rules on January 27, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the state's journey towards social justice and equality.

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a set of uniform, personal laws that apply to all citizens, regardless of religion, gender, or caste. This would cover aspects such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities. This Act does not apply to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) notified under Article 342 and Article 366 (25) of the Constitution, and protected authority-empowered persons and communities under Part XXI have also been excluded from its purview.

Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024 of Uttarakhand, provides a public welfare system promoting the protection of individual rights and social harmony to streamline and simplify the legal processes related to marriage.

Under this, marriage can be solemnised only between those parties, none of whom has a living spouse, both of whom are mentally capable of giving legal permission, the man should have completed at least 21 years of age and the woman 18 years of age and they should not be in the ambit of prohibited relationships. (ANI)