Uttarakhand CM Dhami Urges Public Role, Strict Action to Combat Forest Fires

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the need for public participation and coordinated efforts among various departments to combat forest fires in the state.

He directed officials to formulate future action plans based on lessons learned from past incidents and ensure active engagement of social organizations, NGOs, Mahila Mangal Dals, Yuvak Mangal Dals, and forest panchayats in fire prevention measures. He also called for strict action against anti-social elements responsible for igniting forest fires, said a press statement.

The Chief Minister issued these directives while attending a mock drill on forest fire control, organized at the State Disaster Management Authority in IT Park, Dehradun, on Thursday.

The exercise was conducted jointly by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Union Home Ministry, and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

Dhami stressed the importance of interdepartmental coordination and directed Additional Chief Secretary RK Sudhanshu to issue necessary instructions ensuring collective action against forest fires.

He highlighted the effectiveness of the Shitalakhet model and traditional water conservation methods like Chaal-Khal and Talaiya, urging the involvement of the Jalagam department for their implementation. The Chief Minister also underscored the role of modern technology in forest fire management.

He pointed out that Uttarakhand faces severe challenges due to forest fires, which not only destroy valuable forest resources but also result in significant wildlife loss. To address this, he emphasized the need for large-scale awareness campaigns and innovative approaches to forest fire control. Appealing to citizens, he urged them to actively participate in preventing such incidents.

During the mock drill, officials identified 16 locations across six districts for scenario-based exercises aimed at reducing response time and improving community cooperation.

Dhami expressed confidence that such drills would enhance preparedness and mitigation efforts. He also thanked the Union Home Ministry for equipping the state with modern fire prevention tools. (ANI)