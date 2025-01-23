Uttarakhand Civic Polls: 25.7% Voter Turnout by Noon; CM Dhami Appeals for BJP Support

Dehradun: Voting began for Uttarakhand civic body polls in 13 districts on Thursday and saw a voter turnout of 25.70 per cent till 12.00 pm.

As per the officials, Almora recorded 25.5 per cent, Chamoli 28.85 per cent, Dehradun 21.39 per cent, Haridwar 27.77 per cent, Rudraprayag 25.8 per cent, and Uttarkashi 24.03 per cent.

People in different parts of Uttarakhand have lined up outside polling booths on Thursday as voting for the Uttarakhand local body elections is underway.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to help make all the BJP candidates win in the state's civic body polls.

Referring to the BJP government at the centre and state, he asked voters to help form a triple-engine government.

"I appeal to all the people of Uttarakhand. You have always stood by the BJP and formed a double-engine government. You made PM Modi the Prime Minister again. I appeal to all of you to please make all the BJP candidates win in the state municipal corporation election and help form a triple-engine government," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami told ANI.

Dhami stated that the BJP has fulfilled all its promises, adding that the government is working continuously to make Uttarakhand the best state in India.

"We have fulfilled all the promises and are taking forward our vision. We are working continuously to make Uttarakhand the best state in India, under the leadership of PM Modi," Dhami added.

Saurabh Thapliyal, BJP's mayoral candidate from Dehradun, said, "I want to appeal to all citizens of Dehradun to cast their votes. This is a festival of democracy. No matter whom they vote for, everyone should vote."

Earlier, Chief Minister Dhami appealed to the people to vote in favour of BJP's Dehradun Municipal Corporation mayor candidate Saurabh Thapliyal and all BJP councillor candidates in the upcoming civic polls.

These elections are being held for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state. (ANI)