Uttarakhand Avalanche: CM Dhami reviews efforts to save trapped workers; 16 rescued

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday took stock of rescue efforts to free workers trapped under snow in the massive avalanche that struck near Mana village in Chamoli district of the State earlier today.

He reached the state disaster Control Room to review the efforts to rescue the 41 out of 57 workers still trapped under snow.

Earlier today, a total of 57 workers of the Border Roads Organisation engaged in construction work on the border area of Mana village in Badrinath got trapped under snow. Sixteen of them were pulled out and efforts are on to officials said on Friday.

The BRO is a road construction executive force that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces.

CM Dhami said that relief and rescue operations are underway by personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and BRO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to X to post, "An unfortunate avalanche has occurred in the Mana area of Joshimath (Uttarakhand) today impacting the GREF camp of BRO. Spoke to CM Shri @pushkardhami regarding the situation. The administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected Rescue efforts by local Army units are also underway. All efforts to rescue the trapped personnel are being undertaken by utilising all available resources."

In a self-made video, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that personnel from the Indian Army, the ITBP, and the state disaster relief force have been mobilised for the rescue operation.

"Information about an avalanche has been received. Around 57 labourers of BRO (Border Roads Organisation), who undertake snow-clearing operations, had camped there. Our teams have been mobilised - ITBP, SDRF and Administration. There is active rainfall and snowfall activities there. So, we are unable to deploy heli-services. Movement is difficult," the Chamoli District Magistrate said.

Inspector General of Police, State Disaster Response Force Ridhim Agarwal said that a total of 57 workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were affected in the avalanche near Mana village.

SDRF Inspector General of Police said that a team of the SDRF has left from Joshimath but due to road blockage in Lambagad, the process of opening the route by contacting the Army is underway.

"The second team has been kept on alert at Sahasradhara helipad. Exact coordinates of the area have been obtained. As soon as the weather conditions improve, the high-altitude rescue team of SDRF will be dropped by helicopter at the nearest available place," Agarwal said.

Earlier today, Dhami posted on X, "Sad news was received about many workers being trapped under an avalanche during the construction work being carried out by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams. I pray for the safety of all the labour brothers." (ANI)