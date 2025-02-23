Some leaders unable to digest Mahakumbh success: Uttarakhand CM Dhami targets Opposition

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday slammed the Opposition for questioning the quality of water at Triveni Sangam, where thousands have taken a holy dip, and said that some leaders are unable to digest the success of Mahakumbh.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dhami asserted that very good arrangements have been made for Mahakumbh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A large number of people have taken a dip in the holy Sangam...I also took a holy dip. Some people want to hurt spirituality and religious places and are spreading such rumours (raising questions about the quality of water in Sangam). Some leaders are unable to digest the success of Maha Kumbh...Very good arrangements have been made for Mahakumbh under the leadership of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), who visited Prayagraj today, congratulated UP CM Yogi Adityanath for making good arrangements.

"I congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath and all the officials for making good arrangements...I will pray for humanity...This moment cannot be expressed it can just be felt," he said.

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed concerns over faecal contamination in the waters of Triveni Sangam, where people in multitudes are taking a dip during the ongoing MahaKumbh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alluded to an alleged conspiracy to keep the news of actual pollution away from the public.

Yadav took to his X platform to post a news segment on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the water quality of rivers with respect to Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). As per the report, during monitoring conducted on January 12-13, 2025, the river water quality did not meet the bathing criteria at most locations.

"This news came to light when the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told the National Green Tribunal that the water of Ganga ji in Prayagraj is 'contaminated with sewage'. In Lucknow, on the floor of the House, this report was refuted as false and it was said that everything is 'under control'," the SP chief said in a post on X.

Yadav further alleged that after the assembly address of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the 'janta' asked if this was 'contempt' of a report of a government authority.

"Actually, the people of Lucknow meant that there is control on the media to prevent the spread of the news of 'polluted water'. The public is asking whether, like 'contempt of court', a case can be filed against someone for 'contempt of a government board or authority'?" Akhilesh Yadav's post added. (ANI)