Not only a scheme but a symbol of commitment : Uttarakhand CM on OROP scheme

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday praised the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme of the central government, mentioning that around 1 lakh military personnel are also benefitting from the scheme.

"More than 1.16 lakh military personnel of Military Land Uttarakhand are also benefiting (from OROP). This is not only a scheme but it is also a symbol of the BJP government's commitment to the honour and service of our army," read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

"On this day in the year 2015, the Central Government, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took a historic decision and implemented the One Rank, One Pension scheme," the statement added.

The decision to implement OROP was taken by the Narendra Modi government on November 7, 2015, with benefits effective from July 1, 2014. OROP was a long-standing demand of the armed forces and implies that retired soldiers of the same rank, who have retired after serving for the same length of service, will receive the same pension, irrespective of the date and year of their retirement.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

The OROP scheme entails the payment of the same amount of pension to Armed Forces personnel for the same rank and length of service, irrespective of the date of retirement.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the veterans and said that OROP is a way to tribute their sacrifice and courage.

"On this day, #OneRankOnePension (OROP) was implemented. This was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation," read the post.

The post further added, "The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation's gratitude to our heroes." (ANI)