CM Dhami: Delhi's Faith in Modi's Guarantee Fuels BJP's Victory in Delhi

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday asserted that the people of Delhi have placed their trust in Modi's guarantee, leading to a decisive mandate for change.

CM Dhami said he witnessed the growing anger against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government in recent years, with public sentiment demanding a shift.

Chief Minister Dhami also expressed confidence that with this change, Delhi will now see all-round development and citizens will receive their due rights.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "People have shown faith in Modi's guarantee because PM Modi does what he says. People prefer double-engine governments because we are continuously carrying out holistic development. I saw the anger of Delhi people against Kejriwal during the election campaign. I congratulate PM Modi that under his leadership, people have formed a double-engine government in Delhi."

"Every person has faith in 'Modi's guarantee.' I have myself seen how strong the wave of anger against Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government had become in the last few years. The voice of change was heard everywhere and the public brought about change. Now the time has come when there will be all-round development in Delhi and the public will receive their rights," said CM Dhami.

"AAPda is leaving, double engine government is coming," posted CM Dhami on X (formerly Twitter).

As the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the "rule of lies" has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)"."The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he added.

The Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support and said the BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises.

"This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modi ji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number-1 capital of the world," Amit Shah said.

Further, Shah said that Delhi people have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises.

"The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes. I heartily congratulate all the workers of BJP Delhi who worked day and night for this grand victory in Delhi, BJP National President JP Nadda and State President Virendra Sachdeva. Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorised colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modi ji," he added on X.

The party is currently leading on 47 seats while the AAP on 23. Congress has failed to open its account in Delhi for the third consecutive term.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)