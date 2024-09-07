Uttar Pradesh: 4 people dead, 15 rescued in Lucknow building collapse; rescue operations underway

Lucknow: Four people were killed and fifteen people have been rescued, and several are feared to be trapped in the building collapse that took place in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area on Saturday, said an official.

"So far, 4 people have died in the incident. The rescue operation is being carried out," Lucknow Divisional Commissioner, Roshan Jacob told ANI.

"NDRF, SDRF, fire brigade, and police are carrying out rescue operations at the spot," Municipal Commissioner Lucknow Indrajit Singh told ANI.

Earlier, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mangesh Kumar said that many people are still feared trapped in the collapsed building.

"More people are said to be trapped... The exact number of the trapped people is yet to be ascertained," Kumar said.

Rescue operations to evacuate the trapped people are underway. The Fire Department, SDRF and NDRF teams are at the spot.

The injured people are being sent to the hospital.

—ANI