UP 3 member judicial inquiry committee to probe Sambhal violence

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): A three-member judicial inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the violence that November 24 violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that the committee will visit the place to collect evidence today and all arrangements to ensure smooth probe process has been made.

"The probe committee will do their job, they will decide what to do, we just need to assist them, wherever they go and collect the evidence," Singh said.

"Proper force has been arranged for committee's security. Security has been already deployed in the area where they will be visiting. Further actions will be initiated later if required," he added.

The commissioner said that the situation in Sambhal is currently peaceful and the authorities are constantly monitoring the same.

"The situation in Sambhal is absolutely peaceful, there is no problem there right now, constant monitoring is being done. Vigilance is maintained so as to ensure peace and order," he said.

Speaking on stopping delegation of opposition from visiting the violence-hit region, he said that once the situation becomes completely normal anyone can visit Sambhal and also sought people's support so as to maintain normalcy in the region.

"We are putting full efforts and also with the cooperation from the people, the situation there should become normal as soon as possible, then whoever wants to visit there can do so, there will be no problem," the commissioner said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the administration's statements were being dictated by the government after the party delegation was stopped from visiting Sambhal on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Yadav accused the government and the administration of orchestrating the events leading to the Sambhal violence.

"A Samajwadi Party delegation was on its way to Sambhal. We all support peace and justice. The administration's statements are made at the government's behest. It is the government's responsibility to ensure justice for the people," he said.

Yadav questioned the need for a second survey in Sambhal and criticised the involvement of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the process.

"When the survey was conducted on the first day, everyone cooperated. Why did the administration conduct another survey? And why were BJP workers accompanying the survey team? The government and the administration are complicit in this injustice. BJP does not want peace," he added.

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. The survey was initiated following a petition claiming the mosque site was originally a Harihar temple.

A stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

So far, 27 individuals, including 25 men and two women, have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, according to police. (ANI)