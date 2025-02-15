Security Tightened Outside SP Office in Lucknow Amid Protest Fears

Lucknow: Security was tightened outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) office and the residence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday morning amid concerns over possible protests by SP workers following the recent "detention" of party leader Manish Jagan Agarwal.

Manish Jagan Agarwal is the president of the SP's Vyapar Sabha.

Police personnel from multiple stations have been deployed near the SP office and barricades have been erected in the area.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to hold a press conference this afternoon. "Police suspect party workers may stage a protest before or after the conference," sources said.

In an X post, the Samajwadi Party claimed that Lucknow Police forcibly removed Agarwal from his residence. The post said that if Jagan and his family were harmed, Lucknow Police would be responsible.

—ANI