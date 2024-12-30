Samajwadi Party's Mata Prasad Pandey to Hand Over Compensation Cheques in Sambhal Today

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly LoP and Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey on Monday stated that as Akhilesh Yadav announced to provide the kin of each deceased in Sambhal Rs five lakh, the cheques will be handed over today.

"Our national president had announced to give Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in Sambhal. We are going to Sambhal today to hand over those cheques," said Mata Prasad Pandey.

Notably, the SP chief Yadav earlier at the end of November announced that his party would provide compensation worth Rs five lakhs to the kin of the deceased in the Sambhal violence.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a jibe at the ongoing excavation work in Uttar Pradesh, suggested that a Shivling might also be found at the residence of the state's Chief Minister.

"Since the excavation work is underway, I believe that there is a Shivling at the Chief Minister's residence too... we have faith that the Shivling is there," Yadav remarked, implying that such discoveries were allegedly being overly dramatized for political purposes.He further stated, "We should all prepare for its excavation... The media should go first, and we will join after that."

Meanwhile on Saturday, Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Dr Rajender Pensiya has announced the commencement of restoration and reconstruction work at the Chaturmukh Well in Sambhal.

He stated that the Municipal Council has started the work of restoration and reconstruction of Chaturmukh well. Under this, we have visited here, so we will preserve all the wells ourselves and we will get a budget from the government for all the pilgrimage sites

He further added that funds for the restoration were being provided by the government as part of efforts to preserve historical and religious sites in the region.

In line with this initiative, he revealed that the district had also received funds under the "Vandan Yojana for the Yam Tirtha", also known as Yamghant Tirtha.

Work is currently underway to build a police post in the vacant ground near Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal in the wake of violence that erupted last month during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The construction has begun for a new police outpost in Sambhal with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed to ensure security. This development comes after recent violence in the area, resulting in casualties, and aims to strengthen security and prevent further unrest. (ANI)