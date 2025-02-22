Telangana CM Accused of Spreading Falsehoods by BRS Leader KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and MLA KT Rama Rao on Saturday accused the Congress of spreading falsehoods about Telangana's performance and said that CM Revanth Reddy is a "habitual liar" who continues to peddle propaganda.

Referring to the state's recently released statistical report, which highlights the achievements of the past 10 years, Rao criticized Congress leaders, especially the Chief Minister, for their claims of Telangana being a debt-ridden state.

"Telangana has released a statistical abstract on the performance of the state in the last 10 years and this report that has been released by the Deputy Chief Minister and the Finance Minister of Telangana has nailed all the lies that the Congress has been peddling for the last one year. The Chief Minister of Telangana is a habitual liar and he continues to peddle propaganda and lies against the erstwhile government and the state of Telangana. He had called the state a debt-ridden state and equated the state with a cancer patient. Today, a befitting answer has been given by his own deputy, and I urge the Chief Minister of Telangana to look at this report, which has been published by your own government," he said.

The BRS leader further claimed that the report has clearly established that Telangana has become an undisputed leader in the country in various areas, including information technology, agriculture expansion, and livestock development.

"I request the Chief Minister to stop badmouthing the state...The Deputy Chief Minister revealed facts and figures. So, I seriously wonder if he is going to be able to hold on to his position...The assembly session is going to be conducted in the first week or second week of March. Let him dedicate two days of session exclusively for a discussion and debate on what has been done by the BRS government and what has been accomplished by the Congress government in the last 15 months," KTR said. (ANI)