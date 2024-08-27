BRS leader
J·Aug 27, 2024, 08:29 am
Supreme Court grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy irregularities case
J·Aug 12, 2024, 08:47 am
Delhi Excise policy case: SC issues notices to CBI, ED on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea
J·Jul 05, 2024, 11:45 am
Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody of BRS Leader K Kavitha till July 18
J·May 16, 2024, 12:07 pm
Delhi HC notice to CBI on BRS leader K Kavitha's plea challenging arrest
J·Apr 12, 2024, 06:49 am
K Kavitha produced before Rouse Avenue court, CBI moves application seeking 5-day custody of BRS MLC
J·Mar 15, 2024, 01:30 pm
After ED raids, BRS MLC K Kavitha being brought to Delhi for questioning in liquor case
