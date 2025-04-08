Tamil Nadu CM Hails SC's Historic Judgment on Governor's Delay in Assenting Bills

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday shared the "good news" with the State legislature of the Supreme Court's criticism of Governor R N Ravi for withholding asset to over 10 bills passed by the State assembly.

Terming the historic judgement a "victory to all states in India", CM Stalin said in the Assembly, "I would like to inform this House about good news. Our Tamil Nadu government has got one historical judgement. Governor returned various Bills, which were passed in this Assembly, without giving assent."

"Tamil Nadu government initiated a case against this before Supreme Court. Supreme Court has said that the Governor withholding Bill is illegal. Supreme Court has given a historical judgement. This is a big victory not only for Tamil Nadu but for all the States in India. This judgment is a victory for all the State governments," Stalin claimed.

Earlier today the Supreme Court, while pronouncing judgement on the petition filed by Tamil Nadu Government against Governor Ravi for withholding assent on bills passed by the Assembly said that the action by the Governor was "illegal and erroneous in law."

Governor Ravi had reserved 10 bills passed by the assembly, and set them aside of President's assent. However SC said that the Governor "must act in aid and advice of the State Legislature." The oldest bill for which assent was withheld had been pending since 2020, even after being re enacted by the state legislature.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed that the Governor had sent the bills to the President after himself sitting on them for a long time. SC also noted that the bill been sent to the President soon after the SC judgement in the Punjab Governor's case.

The judgement said that there is no concept of an "absolute veto" or pocket veto" in the Constitutional scheme. As per article 200, the Governor is either expected to grant assent, without it or reserve the bills for the President. (ANI)