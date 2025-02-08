MK Stalin Accuses BJP of Discriminating Against Tamil Nadu Over Non-BJP Rule

Tiruvallur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and stated that they did not like Tamil Nadu because it was a non-BJP-ruled state.

Addressing a press conference, Stalin accused the central government of withholding funds from Tamil Nadu.

"BJP does not like Tamil Nadu because it is a non-BJP-ruled state... the Central government is refusing to give funds to Tamil Nadu. If the central government does not change it's mindset, then day by day they will lose respect..." he said in a press conference.

Stalin also took a jibe at the central government and said that it had not met the needs of the people.

"Central government's budget has not met the needs of the people. Farmers have been agitating for the last four years and their main demand for minimum support price has not been announced. Only two per cent has been allocated for education and 1.8 percent for health.... No scheme has been announced for Tamil Nadu... Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is proud of being a Tamilian, why is she constantly betraying Tamil Nadu which is the backbone of the country?" Stalin said.

Meanwhile, ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu won the Erode (East) Assembly bye-elections with its candidate V C Chandhirakumar defeating NTK party candidate MK Seethalakshmi by a margin of 91,558 votes on Saturday.

As per the Election Commission data Chandhirakumar secured a total of 1,15, 709 votes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked the people of Erode constituency for providing the victory as a testament to good governance.

He also thanked the coalition parties and allied movements for working shoulder to shoulder.

Taking to social media X, the CM wrote in a post "Big victory on Periyar soil!Thank you to the people of Erode East constituency for providing this victory as a testament to good governance!

Thank you to the coalition parties and the allied movements who worked shoulder to shoulder!" the post read.

AIADMK and BJP boycotted the bye-election on February 5, which was held in response to the death of Congress lawmaker EVKS Elangovan on December 14, 2024. (ANI)