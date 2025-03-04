All we ask is to stop Hindi imposition on us: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on three-language policy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday reiterated the demand to stop the alleged "imposition" of Hindi language in Tamil Nadu and other southern states arguing that these states have never wanted northern states to learn their languages.

Stalin further pointed out that over the years 'Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabhas' was set up to make southern states learn Hindi but an 'Uttar Bharat Tamil Prachar Sabhas' was never established in the northern part of the country to make them learn any other language to 'preserve' them.

Taking to social media post on X, Stalin wrote, "A century has passed since the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha was set up to make South Indians learn Hindi. How many Uttar Bharat Tamil Prachar Sabhas have been established in North India in all these years? Truth is, we never demanded that North Indians must learn Tamil or any South Indian language to 'preserve' them. All we ask is to #StopHindiImposition on us. If BJP-ruled states want to teach 3 languages or even 30, let them! Just leave Tamil Nadu alone!"

Earlier on March 3, CM Stalin argued that if the students in Northern India have been taught two languages properly, then why do Southern students need to learn a third one?

In a post on X, Stalin questioned the critics, asking why they don't first say which third language is being taught in North India.

"Some guardians of lopsided policies, wailing in great concern, ask, "Why are you denying Tamil Nadu students the opportunity to learn a third language?" Well, why don't they first say which third language is being taught up north? If they had just taught two languages properly there, where's the need for us to learn a third?" Stalin said on X.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday sounded a strong warning against the central government's alleged attempts to impose Hindi on the state. He declared that Tamil Nadu would never accept the New Education Policy (NEP) and Hindi imposition in any form.

Stalin emphasised that the state's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has made it clear that Tamil Nadu rejects the NEP, delimitation, and Hindi imposition. He accused the central government of trying to "impose Hindi sideways" and through the NEP.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated the importance of promoting Indian languages through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Pradhan emphasised that all Indian languages have equal rights and should be taught uniformly. He clarified that the NEP's three-language policy doesn't impose Hindi as the sole language, contrary to concerns raised by some in Tamil Nadu.

"National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 should give importance to Indian languages... All Indian languages have equal rights, and all should be taught in the same way. This is the objective of the NEP. Some people in Tamil Nadu are opposing it for political purposes. We have not said anywhere in the NEP that only Hindi will be taught...," said Pradhan.

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi. (ANI)