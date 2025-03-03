Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP Over Rising Crimes Against Women in Rajasthan

Ajmer: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said that heinous crimes, including women's harassment, are increasing as he departed for Pali to participate in an NSUI cycle rally aimed at spreading awareness about drug abuse. He received a warm welcome from Congress workers at Ashok Udyan in Ajmer before proceeding to the event.

Speaking to the reporters, the Pilot said, "NSUI is organizing this cycle rally to convey a good message. I am going to Pali to participate in it and support the initiative to raise awareness among people about drug abuse."

On the recent blackmailing case in Vijaynagar, Pilot criticized the BJP government, stating that despite being in power for over a year, the administration had failed to curb crimes against women.

"This BJP government has been in power for one and a quarter years. They have made several claims, but in reality, heinous crimes, including women's harassment, are increasing. The government is merely giving assurances without taking concrete steps to stop them," he said. He asserted that the opposition was actively demanding action on the issue.

Addressing allegations made by the BJP regarding financial mismanagement in the previous Congress government's Smart Free Scheme, Pilot dismissed the claims.

"It is not right to make such allegations now. We are not in power. The BJP government has completed one and a quarter years, but instead of just making allegations, they should answer what they have done so far. Several ongoing schemes have been discontinued, and there is confusion within the government itself. No one knows who is a minister and who is not. The situation is such that even the status of Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena remains unclear; neither is he being retained nor removed, nor is he being allowed to work," he told reporters.

Commenting on the use of language by political leaders in Rajasthan, Pilot said that politicians should be mindful of their words as the public listens to their statements closely.

Referring to remarks made about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Assembly, he said, "Such statements are inappropriate. It is not just about the Congress party but about the entire country. Making indecent comments about someone who is no longer in this world is unacceptable."(ANI)