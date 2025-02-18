Suspected Blast in Raimal Village, Gurdaspur; No Casualties Reported

Gurdaspur: A suspected blast occurred in Raimal village in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, however the police informed on Tuesday that no injuries or casualties were reported.

Gurdaspur's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Riputapan Singh Sandhu told ANI that the Kotli Surat Mallian Police station received information about a blast sound heard at the residence of Sukhdev Singh in Raimal village on Monday night, prompting a quick response from officials and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team deployed to assess the situation.

"Around 8 PM, PS Kotli Surat Mallian received information that a blast sound was heard in the residence of Sukhdev Singh in Raimal village. After being at the residence, police began their investigation," the DSP said.

Confirming that no casualties happened due to the suspected blast, the police have continued their investigation and will take appropriate action.

"There has been no damage or harm. An FSL team is there, and an investigation is ongoing. After the investigation, we will take the proper action," the DSP told ANI.

Earlier on February 15, regarding a separate case, police officials arrested 4 gang associates for their involvement in the murder of Overseer Singh alias Satinder Singh alias Satti.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav stated that the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police also recovered one .32 bore pistol along with six cartridges from their possession.

As per an official statement by the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of village Selbrah in Bathinda, Lovejeet Sharma alias Lavi of village Bhai Rupa in Bathinda, Vinod Kumar alias Skill Sharma of village Bhai Rupa in Bathinda and Gagandeep Singh of Bhagta Bhaika in Bathinda.

As per the information, Overseer Singh of Bhai Rupa in Bathinda, a known history-sheeter, was shot dead at his native village by their neighbour along with his associates due to personal enmity at around 4 am on February 5 this year. (ANI)