Punjab Police shifts farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from PIMS Jalandhar to another hospital

Jalandhar: Amid farmers protest, Punjab Police shifted farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Jalandhar to another hospital.

He was brought to PIMS Hospital in Jalandhar in the early hours at around 2 am on Thursday.

According to sources, a heavy police force was deployed outside the hospital.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened at the Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border as Haryana Police removed concrete barricades erected at the border to restrict farmers' movement further from where they were sitting on a protest over various demands.

Police used bulldozers to remove the concrete barricades erected at the border.

On Wednesday, Punjab police removed the farmers from the protesting site late in the evening. The farmers were sitting on a protest over various demands.

After the Punjab Police's action on the protesting farmers, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh had stated that the entire road would be cleared and opened for traffic.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Singh highlighted that they did not use any force as protesting farmers cooperated with them.

"Farmers had been protesting at the Shambhu Border for a long time. Today, in the presence of Duty Magistrates, Police cleared the area after they were given proper warning. A few people showed a willingness to go home. So, they were sent home on a bus. In addition, the structures and vehicles here are being moved. The entire road will be cleared and opened for traffic," he said.

"Haryana Police will also begin their action. Once it opens from their side, the movement on the highway will resume. We did not need to use any force because there was no resistance. Farmers cooperated well and they sat in buses by themselves," the SSP said.

Police also removed temporary structures erected by farmers at the protest site.

Several farmer leaders including farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on an indefinite fast and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher were detained by the Police.

Reacting to it, farmer leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait condemned the Punjab government's action.

"In the ongoing agitation on the border of Punjab, on one hand the government is negotiating with the farmer organizations and on the other hand it is arresting them. We strongly condemn the action of the Punjab government and all the farmer organizations are ready for every struggle," Tikait posted on X.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that farmers are being attacked as part of a conspiracy.

"Not just Punjab but the entire farming community is facing a big attack today. A meeting was held today (in Chandigarh) in which it was decided that the next round of talks would be held on May 4 but they (farmers) were attacked from behind and deceived. The road has been blocked by the government, not by the farmers. They (farmers) want to come to Delhi," Channi said.

BJP leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa emphasized that his party is standing with the farmers and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann "played with farmers".

"The central government has sent its team of ministers to hold talks with the farmers but the businessmen of Ludhiana West said that they wouldn't vote for them (AAP) as all the roads are closed. To ensure the Rajya Sabha seat for Arvind Kejriwal and win the Ludhiana West by-election, they have detained Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher. BJP is with the farmers of Punjab but Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal played with farmers," Bajwa told ANI.

Defending his government's action, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the action was taken as they want to open Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema asserted that the farmers should stage a protest in Delhi or somewhere else as their demands are against the Central government.

"The AAP government and the people of Punjab stood with the farmers when they protested against the three black laws. The demands of the farmers are against the central government. It has been more than a year and the Shambhu and Khanauri borders are closed. The traders, youth of Punjab are very upset. When the traders will do business, the youth will get employment and they will stay away from drugs," he said.

"Today's action has been taken because we want the youth of Punjab to get employment. We want to open Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The demands of the farmers are against the central government and they should stage a protest in Delhi or somewhere else but should not block the roads of Punjab," Harpal Cheema said. (ANI)