Punjab Police seizes 2 kg heroin; one drug peddler nabbed from Amritsar

Amritsar: Punjab Police has arrested one drug trafficker and seized two kilograms heroin and 900 grams of ICE (Crystal Meth) from Amritsar Rural district.

The apprehended accused has been identified as Tamandeep Singh, a resident of Kakkar village in Amritsar.

An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act at Lopoke police station.

In a post on X, the Director General of Punjab police, Gaurav Yadav, wrote, "In a major blow to drug trafficking networks, Amritsar Rural Police apprehends Tamandeep Singh, a resident of village Kakkar, and recovers 2 Kg Heroin and 900 gm of ICE (Crystal Meth). An FIR under the NDPS Act is registered at PS Lopoke. Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network involved. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling drug cartels and making #Punjab drug-free."

Earlier on April 6, the Punjab Police apprehended a drug smuggler and recovered two kilograms of heroin along with other items after an encounter with the CIA Fazilka team near Ladhuka Bridge, officials said.

In a post on X, the Director General of Punjab police, Gaurav Yadav, said, "In a major breakthrough, Fazilka Police recovers 2 Kg Heroin from a drug smuggler after a brief encounter with CIA Fazilka team near Ladhuka Bridge."

"Police team swiftly apprehends the drug smuggler who opened fire at police party, leading to the suspect being injured during the exchange of fire. The accused tried to flee on a motorcycle and fired two rounds at the police party. In self-defense, the team responds with two shots," the DGP said.

The DGP further mentioned that along with two kg of Heroin, one .32 bore pistol, four live cartidges, two empty shells and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession.

"Punjab Police upholds a zero-tolerance stance against drugs, committed to public safety and well-being," DGP Yadav asserted.

Continuing the war against drugs "Yudh Nashian Virudh" waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to eradicate drug menace from state consecutively for the 37th day, Punjab Police on Sunday conducted raids at 337 locations leading to the arrest of 54 drug smugglers after registration of 37 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

As per an official release, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 5,169 in just 37 days.

Police teams have also recovered 411 grams of heroin, 1617 intoxicant tablets/pills and Rs 34,400 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

The operation was conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet Subcommittee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs. (ANI)