Punjab Police destroys illegal drug mafia construction in Talwandi village

Chandigarh: Punjab Police demolished an illegal construction linked to notorious drug smuggler Sonu of Talwandi village late Monday night.

The operation was carried out using a bulldozer.

According to Aam Aadmi Party, the drug mafia 'Sonu' has been actively involved in drug trafficking for the past three years, and has multiple criminal cases against him.

A total of six FIRs have been registered in connection with his illegal activities. Authorities have pledged to continue their efforts in dismantling drug operations and ensuring the safety and security of the community, the party's PRO stated.

Meanwhile, releasing the statement, the Punjab government has announced an intensive crackdown against drug abuse in the state, directing law enforcement agencies to initiate large-scale operations.

The district administrations have been instructed to ensure the availability of adequate rehabilitation and de-addiction facilities.

"The Punjab Government has decided to launch a massive war against drugs in the coming weeks through Law Enforcement Agencies. The action will start in the next few days," read the statement.

"This could cause distress amongst habitual users of drugs. To slowly wean them away from drugs, all DCs are hereby directed to ensure an adequate number of rehab and Drug De-addiction centres equipped with necessary equipment and medicines including Buprenorphine medicine, testing kits, required staff etc. Preparations should be done on a war footing and each DC should be ready in the next two days," added the statement.

Apart from this, a senior IAS office has been asked to inspect all centres to review the preparation.

"Respective DC shall be personally responsible for ensuring this and any laxity in this regard shall invite strict disciplinary action. Entire exercise shall be personally monitored by the undersigned," the order added.

"Sandeep Kumar, IAS shall visit all centres during this period on behalf of the undersigned and report any deficiency directly," said the order. (ANI)