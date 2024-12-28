Punjab Police Busts Narco-Terror Module, Arrests Two; Major Breakthrough Against Organized Crime

Amritsar: Punjab Police on Saturday said it has busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of two people. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurjeet Singh and Baljit Singh.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, "State Special Operation cell (SSOC) Amritsar, has busted a narco-terror module which is being operated by controllers from abroad. Gurjeet Singh r/o Dande, Amritsar Rural and Baljit Singh r/o Chhapa, Tarn Taran have been arrested."

According to the police, the arrested persons carried out a grenade attack on a police station on December 17, 2024.

Police also recovered 1.4 kg heroin, one hand grenade, and two pistols from the accused.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the entire network, DGP Punjab Police said.

On December 26, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehended three associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang after a brief encounter.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends three associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang after a brief encounter. Police party fired back in self-defence, which involved an exchange of 15 rounds, one of the operatives sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," DGP Punjab Police said on X.

"Recovery of six weapons and a significant cache of ammunition, delivering a severe blow to the gang's criminal network involved in narcotics smuggling, arms trade, and extortion rackets," DGP Punjab Police added in the post.

On December 23, Punjab Police in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Police neutralised ISI-backed Khalistani terrorists in an encounter.

"In a joint operation against, Pakistan's ISI operative in Punjab, a collaborative effort between UP Police & Punjab Police led to an encounter with three operatives of KZF in the jurisdiction of PS Puranpur, Pilibhit. Recovery: Two AK rifles and two Glock pistols," DGP Punjab Police said on X. (ANI)