Floods affecting 1,018 villages of Punjab, says govt

Chandigarh: With floods affecting 1,018 villages in Punjab, 4,711 people were evacuated and shifted to safer places in Punjab in the past 24 hours, the government said on Saturday.

They include 812 residents of Ferozepur, 2,571 from Gurdaspur, four from Moga, 60 from Tarn Taran, 25 from Barnala, and 1,239 from Fazilka.

A total of 11,330 have been rescued so far from nine flood-hit districts. These include 2,819 from Ferozepur, 1,052 from Hoshiarpur, 240 from Kapurthala, 4,771 from Gurdaspur, 24 from Moga, 1,100 from Pathankot, 60 from Tarn Taran, 25 from Barnala, and 1,239 from Fazilka.

Currently, 77 relief camps are fully operational out of 87 set up in flood-affected areas, providing shelter to 4,729 people.

The administration is taking care of all the essential needs of these people. In Kapurthala, 110 people are staying in four camps; in Ferozepur 3,450 people are housed in eight camps; Hoshiarpur has 20 camps with 478 people; Gurdaspur has 12 active camps with 255 people; Pathankot has 14 camps with 411 people; Barnala has one camp housing 25 people; Fazilka has 11 camps, Moga five, and Amritsar two.

A spokesperson said the relief material was distributed in Kapurthala and the distribution will continue as required.

Similarly, regular relief supplies are being provided in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Moga, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Barnala. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Punjab Police and the Army are playing a vital role in the operations with active support from local communities.

Seven NDRF teams are deployed in Gurdaspur, one each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, and two in Pathankot. The SDRF has deployed two teams in Kapurthala.

The Army, the BSF, and the Indian Air Force are also engaged in operations in Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Pathankot.

Floods have so far affected 1,018 villages across Punjab. These include 81 in Pathankot, 52 in Fazilka, 45 in Tarn Taran, 64 in Sri Muktsar Sahib, 22 in Sangrur, 101 in Ferozepur, 107 in Kapurthala, 323 in Gurdaspur, 85 in Hoshiarpur, and 35 in Moga.

The state has also suffered huge financial losses due to crop and livestock.

As per reports from district headquarters, 16,632 hectares (41,099 acres) have been affected in Fazilka, 10,806 hectares in Ferozepur, 11,620 hectares in Kapurthala, 7,000 hectares in Pathankot, 9,928 hectares in Tarn Taran, and 5,287 hectares in Hoshiarpur.

