CI Amritsar Seizes 10 Kg Heroin, Arrests Harmandeep Singh in Major Smuggling Bust

Amritsar: In an intelligence based operation, CI Amritsar on Wednesday apprehended one person identified as Harmandeep Singh from village Mahal in Amritsar and recovered 10 kg heroin, as per a release by the DGP Punjab Police.

The arrested was constantly in touch with Pakistan based smuggled Chacha Bawa who sent heroin via drones in the Attari sector for further distribution.

In a post on X, the DGP wrote

Further, the DGP wrote in his post that an FIR had been registered under the NDP act. Further investigation is underway to identify the associates.

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered & further investigation is underway to identify other associates

On February 15, the DGP stated that the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has arrested four associates of Gurpreet Sekhon Gang for their involvement in the sensational murder of Overseer Singh alias Satinder Singh alias Satti.

Police also recovered one .32 bore pistol along with six cartridges from their possession, DGP Yadav added.

As per an official statement by the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of village Selbrah in Bathinda, Lovejeet Sharma alias Lavi of village Bhai Rupa in Bathinda, Vinod Kumar alias Skill Sharma of village Bhai Rupa in Bathinda and Gagandeep Singh of Bhagta Bhaika in Bathinda.

Police teams have also impounded their car apart from recovering weapons.

As per the information, Overseer Singh of Bhai Rupa in Bathinda, a known history-sheeter, was shot dead at his native village by their neighbour along with his associates due to personal enmity at around 4 am on February 5 this year. Overseer was rushed to the civil hospital Bathinda, where doctors declared him dead, the statement said. (ANI)