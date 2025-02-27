Meitei group Arambai Tengol surrenders arms to Manipur govt

Imphal: The members of 'Arambai Tengol'- a Meitei organisation, surrendered their arms to the state government of Manipur on Thursday.

The move comes following their meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on February 25.

Following Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's appeal and joint public awareness efforts by District Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, people in Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons.

On Tuesday, the public surrendered 87 weapons to the following places in the Churachandpur, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, and Imphal West Districts.

Additionally, the security forces conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

According to a police station, one pompi with 10 ft in length (likely 84mm), another pompi (likely 51mm improvised Mortar), three pompi bombs (destroyed in situ) and three IEDs (approx 5.5 kg) with detonator (destroyed in situ) were recovered from the general area of H. Monjang village under MRH police station in Tengnoupal District.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defense, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, visited Manipur on Monday and Tuesday to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) and insights into the status of ongoing border infrastructure developments in the state.

During his visit, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai called on Governor Bhalla, the State Security Advisor, the Chief Secretary of Manipur and the Director General of Police Manipur.

The DGMO focused on the operational preparedness of the Indian Army, carried out an assessment of the security situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB), and the current security dynamics in the state, including fringe areas. (ANI)