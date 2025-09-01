Won’t act outside framework of Constitution, no matter the criticism: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reiterated that he would not take any step outside the framework of the Constitution given by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, stressing that any reservation granted beyond the ambit of law would not sustain.

CM Fadnavis’ statement comes when pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has stepped up his protest demanding reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC quota. “No matter how much anyone abuses me, I cannot go beyond what is in the interest of society and what is stated in the Constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The demand is to include Marathas in the OBC category. But both the Supreme Court and the High Court have delivered verdicts on this issue. We cannot disregard them," he said.

Taking a swipe at Jarange-Patil, he added, “I cannot say which issue he will understand or not. If I could enter his mind, the protest at Azad Maidan would have ended, and the reservation issue resolved by now.”

On Jarange-Patil’s criticism directed at him, CM Fadnavis said, “I am used to ridicule and insults. It does not affect me in any way. Ultimately, our achievements are recorded in history, and people remember them. What is important is what we do.” He further stated that the MahaYuti government has always taken decisions in the interest of the Maratha community.

“During my tenure and that of Eknath Shinde (as chief minister), reservation was given to the Maratha community. The Maratha community is taking advantage of this reservation. We are looking positively at the demands that Jarange-Patil is making today,” he added.

Commenting on the ruckus when Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule went to Azad Maidan, CM Fadnavis expressed that it was not appropriate. “If any leader goes there, he should be treated properly. Chanting slogans or throwing bottles is not appropriate. Nothing will be gained by creating a ruckus. We are trying to find a way out of the discussion and resolve the reservation issue through legal means,” he remarked.

CM Fadnavis said, “Our government is looking positively at the demands that Jarange-Patil is making. If any demand is to be accepted, it should be within the framework of the law. He demands to include Marathas in the OBC category. However, there is a big issue of social balance. For that, we may have to argue our case before the court. Therefore, if we take such a decision outside the framework of the law, it will not last. We can take such a decision to please the people. But that decision will not last. By doing so, the people will be cheated.”

The Chief Ministers said that a cabinet sub-committee headed by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is holding discussions to find a solution to the demands of Jarange-Patil. “We are talking to legal advisors. We are also checking the decisions given by the court in this regard earlier and are trying to find a solution to all these issues,” he added. He reiterated that solutions cannot come from a rigid stance but through discussion.

“The government runs by law. The government will solve all the issues through legal means. We will try to solve the issue by using all the provisions in the law,” he commented.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray appealed to his party workers to assist Maratha protesters camping in Mumbai. “Thousands of Maratha brothers have gathered here. The reservation issue is in the government’s hands, but no Maratha brother should feel alone. Every MNS worker must ensure they get food, water, shelter, safety, and medical help when needed,” he said.

--IANS

sj/skp