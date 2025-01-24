Taural India Signs MoU with Maharashtra Government to Expand Supa Manufacturing Hub

Davos: Taural India, a leading world-class integrated aluminium foundry, and the Government of Maharashtra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand the company's advanced manufacturing facility in Supa, Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra.

According to Taural India, the signing, held at the Maharashtra Pavilion during the World Economic Forum in Davos, was presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior government officials.

This agreement underscores a bold step toward driving industrial growth and strengthening self-reliance in Tier II regions of Maharashtra.

"This MoU with a significant investment of Rs. 500 Crore marks a defining moment for Taural India as we scale new heights in advanced manufacturing. The Supa plant expansion is not just about increasing capacity. It's about taking a step forward in realizing our vision of decentralizing industries by empowering Tier II & III regions," said Bharat Gite, MD and CEO, Taural India.

Gite added, "With our dedicated efforts, we are aiming to reshape India's manufacturing future and contribute to Maharashtra's vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy by leveraging innovation, empowering local talent, and driving self-reliance in critical industries."

Taural India's current plant spreads across 3,00,000 sq.ft. in Pune, offering one-stop aluminium sand-casting solutions right from product design to quality testing, painting, product construction, assembly, and delivery.

The Supa facility will be four times bigger in size to meet the surging demand from customers across key sectors, including energy, defence, aerospace, marine, railways, healthcare and others.

By expanding local manufacturing, the project is set to further meet the increasing push for localization from the customers, thereby further reduce import dependency and advance India's 'Make in India' mission.

The Supa plant's growth will also generate over 1200 local employment opportunities, fostering regional economic development and supporting government's initiative of making Ahilya Nagar as a hub for industrial excellence.

This investment aligns with Taural India's vision of making India the global hub of aluminium casting solutions and transforming its manufacturing landscape.

The expanded facility will cater to both domestic and international markets, offering high-quality, locally manufactured solutions.

By fostering sustainable industrialization and advancing indigenization, Taural India is poised to play a pivotal role in driving India's economic transformation while uplifting communities and creating jobs in Tier II regions. (ANI)