MoU

featuredfeatured
Roorkee
John DoeJ
·Jan 01, 2024, 02:25 pm

IIT Roorkee & IIT Bhilai Forge Alliance For Tribal Research And Preservation Of Indian Knowledge Systems

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 07, 2023, 11:29 pm

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud inks MoU with Singapore's Supreme Court

featuredfeatured
Energy
John DoeJ
·Aug 21, 2023, 12:36 pm

IREDA signs MoU with Government, Revenue Target for 2023-24 set at Rs 4,350 crores

featuredfeatured
Business
John DoeJ
·Aug 06, 2023, 04:00 pm

UP Signs MoU With Mexico For Investment In Tourism, Infrastructure, Pharma Sectors

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 09, 2023, 03:39 pm

India, Panama sign MoU To Establish Institutional Framework For Cooperation In Field Of Election Management

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 25, 2023, 11:56 am

PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi sign MoU in Egypt's Cairo

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 23, 2023, 11:43 pm

GE Aerospace-HAL deal to entail 80% transfer of technology to India: Official

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Jun 19, 2023, 02:27 pm

Airbnb Signs An MoU With The Ministry Of Tourism To Showcase India’s Heritage Stays And Promote Cultural Tourism

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 29, 2023, 02:38 pm

EDB Signs MoU With Paraguay's Development Finance Agency To Boost Collaboration

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·May 24, 2023, 07:19 am

Goa signs MoU with Uttarakhand to strengthen Tourism Cooperation

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 19, 2023, 10:58 am

Assam CM attends MoU signing between Govt of Assam, JNU for establishment of Srimanta Sankardev Chair

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 19, 2023, 07:35 am

Dubai, Belgrade sign MoU to bolster cooperation in key industries

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

UP Inks MoU For Establishment Of Textile Parks Spread Over 1,000-Acres In Lucknow, Hardoi

featuredfeatured
Roorkee
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

IITR Signs An MoU With NCDR, Taiwan For Mutually Developing Technology Solutions To Natural Hazards

featuredfeatured
Business
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

China's chip imports drop 23% as US, India ramp up semiconductor manufacturing

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

SIBC, Maha Govt. sign Agreement on sustainable infrastructure, defence manufacturing

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App