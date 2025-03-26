Shiv Sena leaders meet Pune CP, seek FIR against comedian Kunal Kamra

Pune: In a recent development, leaders from Shiv Sena's Pune City unit have met Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar and filed a complaint against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, alleging that his recent performance included a song deemed "low-grade and inappropriate.

According to Pramod Bhangire, Shivsena Pune city President, the song insulted not only one public representative but all public representatives of Maharashtra, including former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to ANI, Bhangire said, "A few days ago, Kunal Kamra sang a song that was quite low-grade and inappropriate, which insulted not just one public representative but all public representatives of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has responded to Kunal Kamra appropriately, but if we look at Kamra's history, he has made many controversial statements about public representatives. To ensure he does not dare to make such statements again about the state's former Chief Minister and our leader, Eknath Shinde, we met Pune Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and filed a complaint against Kamra.

He further added, "We have requested an investigation into who is backing Kamra and urged that a case be registered against him as soon as possible. We hope the Pune Police Commissioner will file an FIR against him promptly."

"I have heard that members of the UBT faction have expressed support for Kamra and offered protection for any events he organizes in Pune, but here I want to issue a warning to UBT leaders that Shiv Sena would respond in its style if Kamra were to hold an event in the city. "He will not be allowed to hold an event here," he said.

Shiv Sena has strongly objected to the comments made by Kamra. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance in Maharashtra has criticized the Mahayuti government for the "breakdown of law and order."

Earlier, Mumbai Police sent a summon to the stand-up artist asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday.

As per the Mumbai police, Kamra is not in Mumbai right now. MIDC police had registered a first information report against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation.

The Shiv Sena workers vandalised The Habitat in Mumbai after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde on Sunday. (ANI)