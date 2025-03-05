Several scams have taken place through Eknath Shinde, claims Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday blamed Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde for allegedly being behind several scams in the state.

Speaking to the media on the day of the Maharashtra Legislature's budget session, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, "Several scams have taken place through Eknath Shinde. Chief Minister should dismiss Eknath Shinde because he did MMRDA scam, BMC scam, road scam..."

The Maharashtra Legislature's budget session commenced on Monday and will conclude on March 26. The session is expected to focus on key issues, including the Maharashtra- Karnataka border dispute, investments, and welfare schemes.

In his address, the Governor reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolving the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and stated that expert advocates have been appointed to represent Maharashtra in the Supreme Court.

He also emphasized the state's focus on the welfare of Marathi-speaking people in the border areas through various educational and healthcare schemes. Highlighting Maharashtra's position as a leading industrial state, the Governor noted that the state contributes over 14 percent of India's total GDP and remains a top destination for foreign direct investment.

"At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2025, the Maharashtra government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 15.72 lakh crore with 63 national and international companies. These agreements are expected to create more than 15 lakh employment opportunities in the state," he said.

"Our government is committed to fostering industrial growth and generating employment opportunities. To attract investment, we have planned to disburse investment promotion subsidies amounting to Rs 5,000 crores to various industries in the state. Through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, we will also allot approximately 3,500 acres of industrial plots to support and encourage industrialization," the Governor added in his speech.

The State Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented in both Houses of the legislature on March 10 by Ajit Pawar, who also holds the portfolio of Finance and Planning. During the Budget Session, the Legislative Assembly will continue working on March 8, a public holiday. (ANI)