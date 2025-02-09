Rs 40 Lakh Stolen from Pritam's Mumbai Office, Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai: A theft of Rs 40 lakh has been reported from the Mumbai office of Bollywood music composer Pritam Chakraborty, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the amount, which was kept in the office by Pritam's manager, went missing, said the Mumbai police.

According to a complaint lodged at Malad Police Station by Pritam's manager, Vineet Chheda, the money was brought to the office a few days ago for work-related purposes.

Chheda received the amount and kept it in the office, where an employee named Ashish Sayal was present at the time. The manager later left for Pritam's residence to get some documents signed.

Upon returning, he discovered that the bag containing the money was missing. Other office staff informed him that Sayal had taken the bag, claiming he was going to deliver it to Pritam's house.

However, when Chheda attempted to contact Sayal, his phone was switched off.

He then visited Sayal's residence but found him missing. Following this, Chheda approached Malad Police Station and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)