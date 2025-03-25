Real 'Gaddar' are Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena's Raju Waghmare demands Kamra's apology

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare on Tuesday criticized comedian Kunal Kamra for his recent remarks, demanding that Kamra apologize or face legal action.

Waghmare accused Kamra of insulting the Thackeray family and claimed that Kamra's statements were offensive to both Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray.

"Aaditya Thackeray is asking why Kunal Kamra should apologize. He should see what he (Kunal Kamra) has spoken. Tomorrow, if anyone talks about Aaditya Thackeray's appearance, how they sold their grandfather's legacy and how Uddhav Thackeray sold his father for CM-ship, what will Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray feel?" Waghmare said in a statement to ANI.

He went on to assert, "The real 'Gaddar' (traitors) are Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray because they are the people who left the BJP and National Alliance to get CM-ship and ministerships with Congress. Both father and son are 'Gaddar' who sold Shiv Sena and Balasaheb's thought process and ideology."

"A person who is clear, who became a CM from an auto-driver, the leader who made himself...if anyone from the street comes and talks about him for his benefit, why do we have to listen to him?" Waghmare continued.

The Shiv Sena leader then issued a stern warning to Kamra, demanding an apology and stating that legal action should follow if he refuses. "If Kunal Kamra does not apologize, there will be a problem for him to roam in Mumbai and Maharashtra... We will make sure he does not have any shows in Mumbai... and we will make sure he does not enter our state," Waghmare said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma has strongly criticized comedian Kunal Kamra over his controversial remarks during a recent show, which Sharma claims amounted to abuse directed at the public.

The BJP MP, while addressing the issue, remarked that Kamra's actions were not just inappropriate but also harmful just for the sake of publicity.

"He didn't take names but abused everyone. The public is not stupid. Those who put allegations on people just for their own cheap publicity should become a recipient of punishment," said Sharma to ANI. (ANI)