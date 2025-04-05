Raj Thackeray Urges MNS Workers to Halt Marathi Language Agitation in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday asked his party workers to halt the agitation demanding mandatory use of the Marathi language in banks and other establishments across the state, as per an official statement from MNS.

In a letter to the party worker, Thackeray said, "It's time to halt the agitation as we've raised sufficient awareness about the issue. It's up to the Marathi community to insist on their rights. If our community doesn't take action, then what's the point of these agitations?"

He expressed hope that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's lead Maharashtra government will follow the law regarding the use of the Marathi language in all establishments across the state.

"I have seen a statement of the Chief Minister in which he has said that no one will be allowed to take the law in their hands. We are also not interested in taking the law into our hands but it is the responsibility of the government to follow the law. I expect the government to follow the law regarding the use of Marathi language in all establishments across Maharashtra," Thackeray said in the letter.

Thackeray urged his workers to pause the agitation but remain focused on the issue.

"Maharashtra soldiers, it's time to pause this agitation, but don't lose focus on this issue. To the government, I say that if rules aren't followed and Marathi people are underestimated or disrespected, our soldiers will engage in discussions with them," the letter read.

His remarks came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a warning against individuals trying to enforce the use of Marathi through unlawful means.

MNS workers have been confronting managers at nationalized banks in Maharashtra, demanding the use of Marathi in all communications with customers.

On March 30, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, while addressing a public rally, reiterated his party's stance on making Marathi mandatory for official use. (ANI)