Rahul Narwekar Elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Unopposed Amid Shiv Sena's Boycott

Mumbai (Maharashtra): After Bharatiya Janata Party's Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that Rahul Narwekar had indulged in "partisan politics" in the last 2.5 years.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) boycotted today's proceedings because of two things. Firstly, we had unopposed the Speaker's election yesterday respecting the custom and tradition. But when the name that came up was of Rahul Narwekar. In the last 2.5 years, he did partisan politics, we need a guarantee that that injustice will not be repeated. The second thing is that if you look inside the House, they are trying to create an atmosphere of celebration. There is no celebration among the people," Aaditya Thackeray told reporters.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party's Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly. Narvekar is an MLA from the Colaba constituency and is taking charge for a second consecutive term as the Speaker.

In a key development in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initiated the process for the election of the Speaker.

Subsequently, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar put forward the nomination for the position of Speaker, further solidifying the support for the election process.In a show of unity, Chandrakant Patil also expressed his support for the nomination, lending weight to the proposal.

As the nomination was approved, Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Narvekar's election marks an important moment in the ongoing legislative session, as the Speaker plays a crucial role in maintaining order, overseeing debates, and ensuring the smooth functioning of the Assembly.

Notably, Rahul Narwekar has served as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the last term of the Mahayuti government. He took oath as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Colaba constituency on December 7.

Senior BJP MLA Kalidas Sulochana Kolambkar has been serving as the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. (ANI)