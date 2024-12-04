Mumbai DRI seizes 16 kg mephedrone from Hyderbad origin passenger bus 5 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Two passengers on a Hyderabad to Mumbai bus were intercepted by officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) who seized 16 kilogram of psychtropic drug Mephedrone from the bus, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on specific intelligence that Mephedrone (a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act,1985) was being smuggled in substantial quantity, officers mounted surveillance overnight and intercepted both passengers in early hours of December 3.

Search of their baggage resulted in the recovery of 16 kg of white powdered substance purported to be Mephedrone. Preliminary testing confirmed the same.

In subsequent follow up actions, three middlemen and receivers were also apprehended in Mumbai. An amount of Rs 1.93 crore cash was also recovered in follow up search.

A total 16 kg of Mephedrone and Rs 1.93 Cr cash were seized and five people were arrested, under the provisions of NDPS Act,1985. (ANI)