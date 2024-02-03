Directorate of Revenue Intelligence
J·Feb 03, 2024, 12:17 pm
Gold Worth Rs 43 Lakhs Seized at Mumbai Airport
J·Aug 02, 2023, 05:30 pm
DRI arrests five kingpins of narcotics trade with huge drug consignment
J·Jul 23, 2023, 12:38 am
Man held at Kolkata airport with watches valued at Rs 30 cr
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
DRI recovers gold worth Rs 1.5 crore from Siliguri, 3 arrested
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rs 100 Cr Heroin Seized In Mumbai Airport, 2 Held
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.