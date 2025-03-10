Mahayuti alliance will fulfill its election promies: Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated on Monday said that the Mahayuti-led NDA government would implement all the promises made in the election manifesto.

"Whatever we announced in our manifesto was not a printing mistake; everything will be implemented. The announcements were for a five-year tenure. So we will implement all the announcements accordingly," Shinde told reporters after Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the Maharashtra state budget.

Meanwhile,Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state goverment has not deceased money for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and assured that the beneficiaries will get their money.

"We have not decreased the money for the 'Ladki Bahin'. Everyone will get their money. We have kept the money for the scheme as per the trends of need. If more finance is needed for the scheme, we can make another provision for it. We will fulfil our promise of providing Rs 2100 per month to our sisters," CM Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis announced that the government is planning to provide 300 units of free electricity every month and use Artificial Intelligence to help farmers get more produce.

Briefing about the budget, he said fiscal deficit of Maharashtra is contained at 2.9 per cent.

"For the next year, it's estimated to be at 2.7 per cent. We can take loans of 25 per cent of our total GSDP, but we are only at 18 per cent at present. Our loan has increased, but our loan eligibility limit has also increased. We are 7 per cent higher than the national average for the GST collection in the current year. We are at the top in GST collection and FDI," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said that the state government will incentivise women to focus on credit societies and self-help groups and referred to a group in Nagpur.

"We will encourage women to form more and more credit societies and self-help groups. A similar group was formed by women in Nagpur with the help of the money given under 'Ladki Bahin'. We are trying to make 'Lakhpati didi' based on central and state schemes where women can earn up to Rs 8000 per month...," he said

The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature commenced on March 3 and is scheduled to conclude on March 26. (ANI)