Maharashtra govt declares indigenous cow as 'Rajya Mata', launches subsidy scheme

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday conferred the title of 'Rajya Mata' to indigenous cows to promote their welfare, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also decided to implement a subsidy scheme offering Rs 50 per day for the rearing of these cows in 'goshalas'

"A decision was taken in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting today to implement a subsidy scheme of Rs 50 per day for rearing of indigenous cows. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting. Since the Goshalas could not afford it due to their low income, the decision was taken to strengthen them. This scheme will be implemented online by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission," the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office stated.

The initiative, managed by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission, aims to support struggling goshalas and reverse the declining population of indigenous cows, which fell by 20.69 per cent according to the 2019 census.

"Each district will have a District Goshala Verification Committee. According to the 20th animal census in 2019, the number of indigenous cows has been found to be as low as 46,13,632. This number has decreased by 20.69 per cent compared to the 19th census," it added.

The scheme will be implemented online by the Goseva Commission, under which each district will have a District Goshala Verification Committee.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government has also decided to extend help for the rearing of indigenous cows at Goshalas

"Indigenous cows are a boon for our farmers. So, we have decided to grant this ('Rajya Mata') status to them. We have also decided to extend help for the rearing of indigenous cows at Goshalas," Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.

The State govrnemnt also approved; ten percent increase in the salary of Kotwal, eight thousand rupees per month as well as incentive subsidy for Gram Rozgar Sevaks.

Amond other measures, the state government also decided to speed up the subway work from Orange Gate to Marine Drive. It approved an interest-free secondary loan assistance to MMRDA. It also decide to speed up Thane circular metro rail project and approved a revised plan of 12 thousand 200 crores .

Maharashtra legislative Assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates for the election.

The upcoming polls will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

—ANI