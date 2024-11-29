Maharashtra 8 dead 30 injured after state transport bus overturns in Gondia

Mumbai (Maharashtra): At least eight people died after a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-

Arjuni road in the Gondia district on Friday afternoon.

The bus was on its way from Nagpur to Gondia.

"A State transport bus met with an accident in Gondia district. The bus was en route from the Bhandara depot to Gondia when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road and overturned on the side of the road. Eight people have died and around 30 people are injured," said the police.

The official further said that the injured have been shifted to the Gondia District Hospital, adding that the death toll is expected to increase.

According to information from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the Transport Administration to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims.

"A State transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," said the CMO.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Taking to his official handle on X, Fadnavis posted, "It is very unfortunate that a Shivshahi bus met with an unfortunate accident near Sadak Arjun in Gondia district in which some passengers died. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. We share the grief of their families."

"The people who were injured in this incident may immediately receive treatment in a private hospital if necessary. I have also told the Collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift them to Nagpur if required. Senior administration officials have reached the spot and are coordinating relief efforts.

I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in this incident," posted Fadnavis on X.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)